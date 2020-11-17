CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US marks COVID-19 milestones | A tour of a DCPS CARE classroom | Latest coronavirus test results
DE Takk McKinley waived by Bengals after failing physical

The Associated Press

November 17, 2020, 4:19 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday waived defensive end Takk McKinley less than a week after claiming him off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons.

The team said he failed a physical, but didn’t provide any other details.

The Bengals picked up McKinley last Wednesday after he was waived by the Falcons, who made the move after the 2017 first-round draft pick had expressed on social media his desire to get out of Atlanta.

The Falcons did not pick up McKinley’s fifth-year option before the season.

He had a combined 13 sacks in his first two seasons, but a lack of production and frequent injuries the past two years may have contributed to his frustrations and request to be moved.

He wasn’t in uniform for the Bengals’ 36-10 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

Also Tuesday, the Bengals released offensive tackle O’Shea Dugas from the practice squad after signing him last week.

