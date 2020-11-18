Control of NFC West at stake as Cardinals visit Seahawks

ARIZONA (6-3) at SEATTLE (6-3) Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, Fox, NFL Network OPENING LINE – Seahawks by 3 RECORD VS.…

ARIZONA (6-3) at SEATTLE (6-3)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, Fox, NFL Network

OPENING LINE – Seahawks by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Cardinals 5-4; Seahawks 5-4

SERIES RECORD – Tied 21-21-1

LAST MEETING – Cardinals beat Seahawks 37-34, OT, on Oct. 25

LAST WEEK – Cardinals beat Bills 32-30; Seahawks lost to Rams 23-16

AP PRO32 RANKING – Cardinals 9; Seahawks No. 13

CARDINALS OFFENSE – OVERALL (1), RUSH (1), PASS (13).

CARDINALS DEFENSE – OVERALL (18), RUSH (16), PASS (20).

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE – OVERALL (3), RUSH (13), PASS (3).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE – OVERALL (32), RUSH (4), PASS (32).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Arizona has won four of its past five trips to Seattle and is seeking its first season sweep of the Seahawks since 2009. … The Cardinals are playing their first road game in exactly a month. They just finished a three-game homestand wrapped around a bye week. Arizona beat Dallas 38-10 on Oct. 19 in its last road game. … Arizona’s past three games have been decided by three points or less. The Cardinals beat Seattle 37-34 in overtime, lost to Miami 34-31 and then beat Buffalo 32-30 on Sunday. … The Cardinals are averaging 425.5 total yards per game, which leads the NFL. The Seahawks are third with 405.9 yards per game. The Cardinals are also No. 1 in the league on the ground with 168.9 yards per game. … Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is on pace to become the first player in NFL history with 4,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing in a season. … WR Larry Fitzgerald has 187 catches for 2,179 yards in 32 career games against the Seahawks. … WR DeAndre Hopkins needs one catch to become the youngest player in NFL history to reach 700 career catches. It would break Fitzgerald’s record. Hopkins is 28. Fitzgerald was 29. … Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson has 28 career interceptions, including three this season. … Seattle is 9-1 in Thursday night games since 2010, the lone loss coming in 2012 at San Francisco. … Russell Wilson is 32-9 in his career following a loss and Seattle has not lost three straight games since his arrival in 2012. … Wilson had a passer rating of 57.0 last week vs. the Rams, his lowest since Week 14 of the 2018 season against Minnesota. He was also sacked a season-high six times. … The Seahawks are hopeful RB Carlos Hyde will return from a hamstring injury suffered against the Cardinals in Week 7, but are uncertain about Chris Carson and his foot injury. The Seahawks haven’t had a running back rush for more than 43 yards in the three games since both got hurt. … WR DK Metcalf was held to two catches last week, defended mostly by CB Jalen Ramsey. Metcalf was held to two catches in Week 7 when followed by Peterson. … WR Tyler Lockett had a career-high 15 catches for 200 yards and three TDs in the first meeting with Arizona. … LB Bobby Wagner needs 13 tackles to get his ninth straight season with at least 100 tackles. … SS Jamal Adams is expected to play despite a shoulder injury suffered vs. the Rams. Adams had two sacks in the game and leads Seattle with 5 1/2. … K Jason Myers hit a franchise record 61-yard field goal last week vs. the Rams. He’s made 21 straight field goal attempts, the third-longest streak in team history. … Fantasy tip: With Seattle likely to start a pair of backups at cornerback, all of Arizona’s wide receivers — led by Hopkins — could be in for big games.

