Cobb leads group of several Texans who won’t play at Detroit

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 4:35 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans will be without several players, including receiver Randall Cobb, because of injuries on Thursday against the Detroit Lions.

The Texans announced Wednesday that Cobb (toe) and fellow receiver Kenny Stills (quadriceps), defensive tackle P.J. Hall (knee/shoulder) and fullback Cullen Gillaspia (back) won’t make the trip to Detroit because of injuries.

Also staying home for the game this week is third-string quarterback Josh McCown, who is out with an undisclosed illness that the team said is not COVID-19 related.

Cobb and Stills were both injured on Sunday against New England. Their absence is a blow for the Texans (3-7) with Cobb ranked third on the team with 441 yards receiving and Stills adding 144 yards receiving. They have combined for four touchdown receptions this season.

