Chubb up and running as Browns return from bye, face Texans

HOUSTON (2-6) at CLEVELAND (5-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox OPENING LINE – Browns by 2 1/2 RECORD VS. SPREAD…

HOUSTON (2-6) at CLEVELAND (5-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Browns by 2 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Texans 1-7; Browns 3-5

SERIES RECORD – Texans lead 7-3

LAST MEETING – Texans beat Browns 29-13 on Dec. 2, 2018, in Houston

LAST WEEK – Texans beat Jaguars 27-25; Browns had bye, lost to Raiders 16-6 on Nov. 1

AP PRO32 RANKING – Texans No. 27, Browns No. 15

TEXANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (16), RUSH (31), PASS (6).

TEXANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (30), RUSH (32), PASS (23).

BROWNS OFFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (5), PASS (29).

BROWNS DEFENSE – OVERALL (20), RUSH (11, PASS (24).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Texans interim coach Romeo Crennel was Cleveland’s coach from 2005-08. He guided the Browns to a 10-6 record in 2007, the team’s best mark since 1999. … The Texans have won five straight games over the Browns. The last loss was a 27-17 setback in ’07, when Crennel nearly led the Browns to the playoffs. … Former Browns RB Duke Johnson could moved into a starting spot with RB David Johnson slowed by a concussion. Duke Johnson played four seasons in Cleveland before being traded. … Houston’s 267 penalty yards are the fewest in the NFL. … Texans WR Will Fuller has caught a touchdown pass in six straight games and a TD reception Sunday would make him the first player in franchise history to have one in seven consecutive games. … Texans QB Deshaun Watson has thrown for at least 250 yards and a touchdown in each of Houston’s first eight games. … WR Brandin Cooks is tied for fourth in the AFC with nine catches for 20 yards or more. … WR Randall Cobb has a TD catch in two of his last three road games. … DE J.J. Watt had a sack last week to make him the first player in franchise history with 100 in his career. … LB Zach Cunningham has had seven tackles or more in each game this season. He had an interception return for a score the last time the Texans played the Browns. … The Browns are coming off their bye week, which ended with quarterback Baker Mayfield being placed on the COVID-19 list after he was in close contact with a staff member who tested positive. … Mayfield only missed Monday’s on-field practice. … Mayfield faced the Texans as a rookie in 2018 and passed for 397 yards, but threw three interceptions. … The Browns reached the midway point with a winning record for just the third time since 1999. … Cleveland is expected to have star RB Nick Chubb this week after he missed four games with a sprained right knee. Cleveland’s rushing offense led the NFL before Chubb got hurt early in an Oct. 4 win at Dallas. Chubb and Kareem Hunt (529 yards) give the Browns one of the league’s best 1-2 rushing punches. … Hunt leads all backs with four receiving TDs. … The Browns will get another boost with the returns of RG Wyatt Teller, who missed three games with a calf strain, and TE Austin Hooper, sidelined two games following an appendectomy. … Browns DE Myles Garrett is tied for the league lead with nine sacks. The bye week came at a good time as it allowed Garrett time to rest his right knee after hurting it against Las Vegas on Nov. 1. … Cleveland’s offensive line has allowed Mayfield to be sacked just 11 times. The unit is one of just two in the league to not give up a sack in three games. … Browns WR Jarvis Landry has caught at least two passes in 103 consecutive games, the league’s longest current streak. … The Browns are 3-1 at home. Fantasy tip: Landry got some needed rest during the bye after playing with a broken rib. With Odell Beckham Jr. done for the season with an injury, Landry has moved to the front of Mayfield’s list of targets.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.