Chargers place leading tackler Kyzir White on COVID-19 list

The Associated Press

November 21, 2020, 4:43 PM

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have placed linebacker Kyzir White on the COVID-19 list and called up three players from the practice squad Saturday.

White is in his third season and is the Chargers leading tackler with 68. The COVID-19 list is for players who either test positive for coronavirus or have been in close contact with someone who has been infected.

Los Angeles also activated linebackers B.J. Bello and Cole Christiansen along with safety Jaylen Watkins from the practice squad.

Bello is in his third year and has previously played for Cleveland, Philadelphia and the New York Jets. Christiansen is a rookie who served as a team captain at Army in 2018 and ’19.

Watkins spent the last two seasons with the Chargers and made three starts last season.

Los Angeles (2-7) has lost three straight going into Sunday’s game against the winless New York Jets.

