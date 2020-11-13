CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More Georgetown students to return this spring | Washington announces no fans this weekend | Latest coronavirus test results
Chargers’ Bosa out for 2nd straight game due to concussion

The Associated Press

November 13, 2020, 3:06 PM

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa remains in concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at the Miami Dolphins.

Bosa suffered a concussion during the fourth quarter of the Chargers’ 31-30 loss at Denver on Nov. 1. He did some individual drills during practice this week but hasn’t been cleared for full team work.

Coach Anthony Lynn said Friday that Jerry Tillery could see more snaps at defensive end. Tillery, who was the team’s first-round pick in 2019, sees most of his snaps at defensive tackle but has recorded a sack in two straight games.

Running back Justin Jackson is also out for Sunday’s game due to a knee injury. Lynn said Kalen Ballage will be called up from the practice squad for the second straight game. Ballage, who was with Miami the past two seasons, rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in last week’s 31-26 loss to Las Vegas.

Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (back), offensive guard Trai Turner (groin) and running back Troymaine Pope (neck) are questionable.

Los Angeles (2-6) is off to its worst start since 2015. Sunday’s game against Miami is the first meeting between rookie quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa.

