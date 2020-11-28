HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Small Business Saturday | Amazon workers striking worldwide | DC-area shoppers on Black Friday | Virus changes Black Friday this year
Chargers activate RB Ekeler from injured reserve

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 5:40 PM

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have activated running back Austin Ekeler from injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game at Buffalo.

Ekeler has missed the past six games after suffering a hamstring injury during the first half of an Oct. 4 loss at Tampa Bay. Ekeler has 392 yards from scrimmage (248 rushing, 144 receiving) and is averaging 5.1 yards per carry. He led the AFC in scrimmage yards after three weeks.

Los Angeles (3-7) has also activated linebackers B.J. Bello and Cole Christiansen and nose tackle Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. Bello and Christiansen saw most of their action on special teams last week against the Jets, while Fehoko has been called up for the first time due to injuries on the defensive line.

