Bryant, Hand now out for Lions against Panthers

The Associated Press

November 21, 2020, 4:34 PM

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions have downgraded defensive linemen Austin Bryant and Da’Shawn Hand, ruling out both for Sunday’s game at Carolina.

Bryant has a thigh injury and Hand has a groin injury.

Detroit also elevated defensive tackle Frank Herron and wide receiver Mohamed Sanu from the practice squad to the active/inactive list.

There’s a lengthy list of players on both teams with injury concerns heading into this game. Running back Christian McCaffrey is out for the Panthers, and each team’s quarterback — Detroit’s Matthew Stafford and Carolina’s Teddy Bridgewater — is questionable.

