Browns, running toward playoff spot, welcome Wentz, Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (3-5-1) at CLEVELAND (6-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox OPENING LINE – Browns by 2 RECORD VS. SPREAD –…

PHILADELPHIA (3-5-1) at CLEVELAND (6-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Browns by 2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Philadelphia 3-6; Browns 3-6

SERIES RECORD – Browns lead 31-17-1

LAST MEETING – Eagles beat Browns 29-10 on Sept. 11, 2016, at Philadelphia

LAST WEEK – Eagles lost to Giants 27-17; Browns beat Texans 10-7

AP PRO32 RANKING – Eagles No. 21, Browns No. 15

EAGLES OFFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (10), PASS (27).

EAGLES DEFENSE – OVERALL (11), RUSH (26), PASS (6).

BROWNS OFFENSE – OVERALL (23), RUSH (4), PASS (30).

BROWNS DEFENSE – OVERALL (15), RUSH (8), PASS (21).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Eagles have won five straight vs. the Browns, including seven of the last nine and four in a row on the road. … The Eagles are 0-2-1 vs. AFC North. … Philadelphia begins a stretch of five games against teams that currently have a winning record. The Eagles’ next five opponents are 32-13. … Eagles QB Carson Wentz made his NFL debut against Cleveland in 2016, passing for 278 yards and two touchdowns in a 29-10 win that also was coach Doug Pederson’s debut. … Pederson played quarterback for the Browns in 2000. He went 1-7 as a starter after Tim Couch was injured. … Wentz has a career-low 73.1 passer rating and 58.2 completion percentage in 2020. … Eagles RB Miles Sanders has at least 75 scrimmage yards in six straight games. Sanders is averaging 6.0 yards per carry in 2020 and 5.0 in his two seasons. … Eagles RB Boston Scott had a 56-yard TD run last week in the loss to New York. … Philly WR Travis Fulgham was held to one catch by the Giants after 29 receptions in his first five games. … Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery made his season debut last week, playing 18 snaps with no catches on one target. … Eagles TE Richard Rodgers led the team with 60 yards receiving last week. … Philadelphia DE Brandon Graham has seven of the team’s 31 sacks — tied for third most in the league. … Eagles LB Alex Singleton led the team with a career-high 15 tackles vs. New York. … CB Darius Slay leads the NFL with 103 passes defended since 2014. … Under first-year coach Kevin Stefanski, the Browns have already matched their entire win total from 2019. The Browns are 6-3 for the first time since 2014. … The Browns will be without star DE Myles Garrett, who tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Garrett leads the NFL with 9 1/2 sacks and has been a disruptive force all season. … Browns RB Nick Chubb returned last week after missing four games with a sprained right knee and rushed for 126 yards. Chubb capped his performance with a 59-yard run he ended by stepping out short of the goal line, preventing the Texans from getting the ball back. … RB Kareem Hunt added 104 yards last week and picked up two big first downs as the Browns ran out the clock. … Chubb and Hunt are the first Cleveland backs to run for 100 yards apiece since Hall of Famer Leroy Kelly and Ernie Green in 1966. … Chubb is averaging 6.1 yards per carry while Hunt has scored seven touchdowns: three rushing, four receiving. … The Browns placed starting RT Jack Conklin and K Cody Parkey on the COVID-19 list this week and their status for the game is in question. … Browns FB Andy Janovich may miss the game after being placed on the COVID-19 list. … Cleveland’s past two home games have been played in blustery, rainy conditions, and rain is in Sunday’s forecast. … WR Jarvis Landry has caught at least two passes in 104 straight games. … Following wins over Washington and Dallas, the Browns are tying to improve to 3-0 against the NFC East. … Fantasy tip: It could be tougher sledding for Chubb against Philly’s defensive front. He leads the league with seven runs of 20 yards or more.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

V

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.