Browns, Jaguars down several defensive starters in matchup

CLEVELAND (7-3) at JACKSONVILLE (1-9) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS OPENING LINE – Browns by 6 1/2 RECORD VS. SPREAD…

CLEVELAND (7-3) at JACKSONVILLE (1-9)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS

OPENING LINE – Browns by 6 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Browns 4-6; Jaguars 4-6

SERIES RECORD – Jaguars lead 12-5

LAST MEETING – Jaguars beat Browns 19-7 on Nov. 19, 2017

LAST WEEK – Browns beat Eagles 22-17; Jaguars lost to Steelers 27-3

AP PRO32 RANKING – Browns No. 14; Jaguars No. 31

BROWNS OFFENSE – OVERALL (23), RUSH (3), PASS (30).

BROWNS DEFENSE – OVERALL (14), RUSH (8), PASS (21).

JAGUARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (28), PASS (22).

JAGUARS DEFENSE – OVERALL (30), RUSH (24), PASS (29).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Cleveland has lost three straight in the series. … The Browns will be without at least six players, including DE Myles Garrett (COVID-19 positive) and CB Denzel Ward (calf). DE Porter Gustin, DE Joe Jackson, LB Sione Takitaki and FB Andy Janovich also won’t play after landing on the COVID-19 list. … Cleveland’s 7-3 record is its best after 10 games since starting 8-2 in 1994 under Bill Belichick. … The Browns are trying to end the NFL’s longest playoff drought — 18 years. … QB Baker Mayfield has not thrown an interception in three games. … RB Nick Chubb has consecutive 100-yard games after missing four with a sprained knee. Chubb has 15 100-yard games since 2018, tying him with Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott for the league lead. Chubb’s eight rushes of more than 20 yards also lead the NFL. … DE Olivier Vernon stepped up in Garrett’s absence last week and had three sacks, including one for his first career safety. … WR Jarvis Landry has caught at least two passes in 105 consecutive games, the league’s longest current streak. … The Jaguars have lost nine consecutive games, tied for the longest, single-season skid in franchise history. … Jacksonville placed three defensive starters – defensive end Josh Allen, cornerback D.J. Hayden and safety Daniel Thomas – on injured reserve this week. The already-depleted unit also will be without three coaches — defensive coordinator Todd Wash, D-line coach Jason Rebrovich and assistant Dwayne Stukes — because of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing. … QB Mike Glennon makes his first start since Week 4 in 2017. Glennon replaces rookie Jake Luton, who threw four interceptions in a lopsided loss to unbeaten Pittsburgh last week. … RB James Robinson has at least 90 yards from scrimmage in four straight games. He leads all rookies in rushing yards (762) and scrimmage yards (1,011). He’s the fifth undrafted rookie to top 1,000 yards from scrimmage in the modern draft era, joining Phillip Lindsay (2018), LeGarrette Blount (2010), Dominic Rhodes (2001) and Clark Gaines (1976). … Fantasy tip: With Jacksonville down so many defenders, it should be a good week to get every Browns player possible into your starting lineup.

