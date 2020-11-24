HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Small Business Saturday | Amazon workers striking worldwide | DC-area shoppers on Black Friday | Virus changes Black Friday this year
Bills-Broncos, Panthers-Packers set for Dec. 19 doubleheader

The Associated Press

November 24, 2020, 4:02 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has set its pairings for the league’s first Saturday doubleheader this season.

The Buffalo Bills will visit the Denver Broncos on Dec. 19 at 4:30 p.m. ET. That will be followed by the Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers kicking off at 8:15 p.m. ET in Week 15.

The NFL had five games to choose from for the first Saturday doubleheader with teams told only that they would play either Dec. 19 or Dec. 20 when the league announced schedules earlier this year. This decision now leaves Detroit-Tennessee, Jets-Rams and Texans-Colts all set to play Sunday, Dec. 20.

Normally, the NFL has that Saturday to itself. The league will have some competition that day with the Big 12, Big Ten and SEC championship games scheduled for that Saturday, and the SEC may have other games postponed by the coronavirus pandemic being played that day.

NFL News | Sports

