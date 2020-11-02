ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Bills add former 1st-round pick Darron Lee to practice squad

The Associated Press

November 2, 2020, 4:33 PM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills signed linebacker Darron Lee to their practice squad on Monday after the former first-round draft pick opened the season serving a four-week NFL suspension for an undisclosed reason.

Selected with the No. 20 pick in the 2016 draft, Lee spent his first three seasons with the New York Jets. He was then traded to Kansas City, where Lee started two games but was mostly limited to special teams roles.

It’s unclear why Lee was suspended this offseason by the NFL for a second time in his career. He also served a four-game suspension in 2018 for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

In Buffalo, he has the potential to eventually shore up a position that lacks depth behind veteran backup A.J. Klein. Starters Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano have both been in and out of the lineup because of various injuries.

Buffalo also shuffled its practice squad roster by releasing linebacker Ahmad Gooden, and activating tight end Nate Becker off the COVID list.

