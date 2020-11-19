Bears place punt returner Harris on injured reserve

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed punt returner Dwayne Harris on injured reserve Thursday because of a…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed punt returner Dwayne Harris on injured reserve Thursday because of a triceps injury.

Harris, signed to the practice squad late last month, has appeared in three games, averaging 8.1 yards on 10 punt returns. He was injured in Chicago’s loss to Minnesota on Monday night. After Harris left the game, receiver Anthony Miller broke the Bears’ longest punt return of the year with a 32-yarder.

The Bears (5-5) are off until Nov. 29 when they visit Green Bay. Chicago has lost four straight, matching the longest skid in coach Matt Nagy’s three seasons.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.