AP source: Titans trade with Chargers for CB Desmond King

The Associated Press

November 2, 2020, 2:08 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have traded for cornerback Desmond King for a sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Chargers, according to a person familiar with the trade.

The Titans made the move Monday, a day after a 31-20 loss to Cincinnati. It was their second straight loss after winning their first five games.

Tennessee currently has the NFL’s worst defense on third down and needs help in a banged-up secondary. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the Chargers nor the Titans have announced the trade.

A Jim Thorpe award winner at Iowa, King was an All Pro two years ago as a punt returner but has had issues with inconsistent coverage and on punt returns. He was suspended for the Jacksonville game last year for violation of team rules, and King complained on Twitter after a loss to Kansas City about playing time.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Sunday that King was held out of the Chargers’ 31-30 loss to Denver due to a “team issue.”

AP Sports Writer Joe Reedy in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

