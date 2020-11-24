HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Small Business Saturday | Amazon workers striking worldwide | DC-area shoppers on Black Friday | Virus changes Black Friday this year
Home » NFL News » AP Pro32-Power Rankings

AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press

November 24, 2020, 2:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 23, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Pittsburgh Steelers (10) 10 0 0 382 1
2. Kansas City Chiefs (2) 9 1 0 374 2
3. New Orleans Saints 8 2 0 360 3
4. Los Angeles Rams 7 3 0 334 8
5. Buffalo Bills 7 3 0 316 6
6. Seattle Seahawks 7 3 0 313 13
6. Green Bay Packers 7 3 0 313 4
6. Indianapolis Colts 7 3 0 313 11
9. Tennessee Titans 7 3 0 285 14
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 4 0 283 5
11. Baltimore Ravens 6 4 0 255 7
11. Las Vegas Raiders 6 4 0 255 10
13. Arizona Cardinals 6 4 0 248 9
14. Cleveland Browns 7 3 0 245 15
15. Miami Dolphins 6 4 0 223 12
16. Chicago Bears 5 5 0 180 18
17. Minnesota Vikings 4 6 0 176 16
18. New England Patriots 4 6 0 167 17
19. San Francisco 49ers 4 6 0 163 19
20. Carolina Panthers 4 7 0 159 22
21. Denver Broncos 4 6 0 154 25
22. Los Angeles Chargers 3 7 0 120 26
23. Houston Texans 3 7 0 110 28
24. New York Giants 3 7 0 103 24
25. Philadelphia Eagles 3 6 1 98 21
25. Dallas Cowboys 3 7 0 98 30
27. Atlanta Falcons 3 7 0 95 20
28. Washington Football Team 3 7 0 78 29
29. Detroit Lions 4 6 0 63 23
30. Cincinnati Bengals 2 7 1 36 27
31. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 9 0 25 31
32. New York Jets 0 10 0 12 32

___

VOTING PANEL

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Air Force ready to begin deploying portions of ABMS next year

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

JAIC entering new phase of life, will create teams to help DoD adopt AI

As coronavirus cases rise, DoD bases prepare to restrict travel again

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up