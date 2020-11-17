AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through…

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 16, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Pittsburgh Steelers (10) 9 0 0 382 1 2. Kansas City Chiefs (2) 8 1 0 374 2 3. New Orleans Saints 7 2 0 356 3 4. Green Bay Packers 7 2 0 344 6 5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 3 0 336 9 6. Buffalo Bills 7 3 0 311 5 7. Baltimore Ravens 6 3 0 303 4 8. Los Angeles Rams 6 3 0 296 10 9. Arizona Cardinals 6 3 0 294 13 10. Las Vegas Raiders 6 3 0 267 11 11. Indianapolis Colts 6 3 0 260 14 12. Miami Dolphins 6 3 0 259 12 13. Seattle Seahawks 6 3 0 254 7 14. Tennessee Titans 6 3 0 243 8 15. Cleveland Browns 6 3 0 219 15 16. Minnesota Vikings 4 5 0 192 17 17. New England Patriots 4 5 0 187 21 18. Chicago Bears 5 5 0 176 16 19. San Francisco 49ers 4 6 0 158 18 20. Atlanta Falcons 3 6 0 138 22 21. Philadelphia Eagles 3 5 1 131 19 22. Carolina Panthers 3 7 0 130 20 23. Detroit Lions 4 5 0 126 26 24. New York Giants 3 7 0 123 28 25. Denver Broncos 3 6 0 112 23 26. Los Angeles Chargers 2 7 0 84 24 27. Cincinnati Bengals 2 6 1 83 25 28. Houston Texans 2 7 0 64 27 29. Washington Football Team 2 7 0 55 29 30. Dallas Cowboys 2 7 0 41 30 31. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 8 0 26 31 32. New York Jets 0 9 0 12 32

VOTING PANEL

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

