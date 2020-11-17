AP Pro32-Power Rankings

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US marks COVID-19 milestones | A tour of a DCPS CARE classroom | Latest coronavirus test results
The Associated Press

November 17, 2020, 2:12 PM

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 16, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Pittsburgh Steelers (10) 9 0 0 382 1
2. Kansas City Chiefs (2) 8 1 0 374 2
3. New Orleans Saints 7 2 0 356 3
4. Green Bay Packers 7 2 0 344 6
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 3 0 336 9
6. Buffalo Bills 7 3 0 311 5
7. Baltimore Ravens 6 3 0 303 4
8. Los Angeles Rams 6 3 0 296 10
9. Arizona Cardinals 6 3 0 294 13
10. Las Vegas Raiders 6 3 0 267 11
11. Indianapolis Colts 6 3 0 260 14
12. Miami Dolphins 6 3 0 259 12
13. Seattle Seahawks 6 3 0 254 7
14. Tennessee Titans 6 3 0 243 8
15. Cleveland Browns 6 3 0 219 15
16. Minnesota Vikings 4 5 0 192 17
17. New England Patriots 4 5 0 187 21
18. Chicago Bears 5 5 0 176 16
19. San Francisco 49ers 4 6 0 158 18
20. Atlanta Falcons 3 6 0 138 22
21. Philadelphia Eagles 3 5 1 131 19
22. Carolina Panthers 3 7 0 130 20
23. Detroit Lions 4 5 0 126 26
24. New York Giants 3 7 0 123 28
25. Denver Broncos 3 6 0 112 23
26. Los Angeles Chargers 2 7 0 84 24
27. Cincinnati Bengals 2 6 1 83 25
28. Houston Texans 2 7 0 64 27
29. Washington Football Team 2 7 0 55 29
30. Dallas Cowboys 2 7 0 41 30
31. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 8 0 26 31
32. New York Jets 0 9 0 12 32

___

VOTING PANEL

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

