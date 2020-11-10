AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through…

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 9, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Pittsburgh Steelers (9) 8 0 0 380 1 2. Kansas City Chiefs (3) 8 1 0 375 2 3. New Orleans Saints 6 2 0 349 6 4. Baltimore Ravens 6 2 0 342 5 5. Buffalo Bills 7 2 0 336 8 6. Green Bay Packers 6 2 0 329 7 7. Seattle Seahawks 6 2 0 315 3 8. Tennessee Titans 6 2 0 301 9 9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6 3 0 289 4 10. Los Angeles Rams 5 3 0 261 12 11. Las Vegas Raiders 5 3 0 260 13 12. Miami Dolphins 5 3 0 256 15 13. Arizona Cardinals 5 3 0 248 10 14. Indianapolis Colts 5 3 0 240 11 15. Cleveland Browns 5 3 0 209 16 16. Chicago Bears 5 4 0 196 14 17. Minnesota Vikings 3 5 0 174 22 18. San Francisco 49ers 4 5 0 165 17 19. Philadelphia Eagles 3 4 1 164 18 20. Carolina Panthers 3 6 0 159 20 21. New England Patriots 3 5 0 148 21 22. Atlanta Falcons 3 6 0 142 26 23. Denver Broncos 3 5 0 125 19 24. Los Angeles Chargers 2 6 0 105 25 25. Cincinnati Bengals 2 5 1 104 24 26. Detroit Lions 3 5 0 86 23 27. Houston Texans 2 6 0 83 28 28. New York Giants 2 7 0 67 29 29. Washington Football Team 2 6 0 49 27 30. Dallas Cowboys 2 7 0 42 30 31. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 7 0 25 31 32. New York Jets 0 9 0 12 32

VOTING PANEL

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

