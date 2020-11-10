CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No states trending in right direction | US allows emergency use of antibody drug | Doctors may be better equipped to handle latest surge
AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press

November 10, 2020, 2:01 PM

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 9, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Pittsburgh Steelers (9) 8 0 0 380 1
2. Kansas City Chiefs (3) 8 1 0 375 2
3. New Orleans Saints 6 2 0 349 6
4. Baltimore Ravens 6 2 0 342 5
5. Buffalo Bills 7 2 0 336 8
6. Green Bay Packers 6 2 0 329 7
7. Seattle Seahawks 6 2 0 315 3
8. Tennessee Titans 6 2 0 301 9
9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6 3 0 289 4
10. Los Angeles Rams 5 3 0 261 12
11. Las Vegas Raiders 5 3 0 260 13
12. Miami Dolphins 5 3 0 256 15
13. Arizona Cardinals 5 3 0 248 10
14. Indianapolis Colts 5 3 0 240 11
15. Cleveland Browns 5 3 0 209 16
16. Chicago Bears 5 4 0 196 14
17. Minnesota Vikings 3 5 0 174 22
18. San Francisco 49ers 4 5 0 165 17
19. Philadelphia Eagles 3 4 1 164 18
20. Carolina Panthers 3 6 0 159 20
21. New England Patriots 3 5 0 148 21
22. Atlanta Falcons 3 6 0 142 26
23. Denver Broncos 3 5 0 125 19
24. Los Angeles Chargers 2 6 0 105 25
25. Cincinnati Bengals 2 5 1 104 24
26. Detroit Lions 3 5 0 86 23
27. Houston Texans 2 6 0 83 28
28. New York Giants 2 7 0 67 29
29. Washington Football Team 2 6 0 49 27
30. Dallas Cowboys 2 7 0 42 30
31. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 7 0 25 31
32. New York Jets 0 9 0 12 32

___

VOTING PANEL

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

