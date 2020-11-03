ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Home » NFL News » AP Pro32-Power Rankings

AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press

November 3, 2020, 2:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 2, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Pittsburgh Steelers (10) 7 0 0 382 1
2. Kansas City Chiefs (2) 7 1 0 374 2
3. Seattle Seahawks 6 1 0 355 4
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6 2 0 342 6
5. Baltimore Ravens 5 2 0 335 3
6. New Orleans Saints 5 2 0 320 8
7. Green Bay Packers 5 2 0 307 5
8. Buffalo Bills 6 2 0 300 9
9. Tennessee Titans 5 2 0 296 7
10. Arizona Cardinals 5 2 0 277 11
11. Indianapolis Colts 5 2 0 265 15
12. Los Angeles Rams 5 3 0 251 10
13. Las Vegas Raiders 4 3 0 233 16
14. Chicago Bears 5 3 0 229 12
15. Miami Dolphins 4 3 0 220 17
16. Cleveland Browns 5 3 0 208 14
17. San Francisco 49ers 4 4 0 197 13
18. Philadelphia Eagles 3 4 1 154 21
19. Denver Broncos 3 4 0 152 23
20. Carolina Panthers 3 5 0 148 19
21. New England Patriots 2 5 0 142 18
22. Minnesota Vikings 2 5 0 130 27
23. Detroit Lions 3 4 0 124 20
24. Cincinnati Bengals 2 5 1 114 26
25. Los Angeles Chargers 2 5 0 109 22
26. Atlanta Falcons 2 6 0 94 28
27. Washington Football Team 2 5 0 83 24
28. Houston Texans 1 6 0 61 25
29. New York Giants 1 7 0 48 30
30. Dallas Cowboys 2 6 0 45 29
31. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 6 0 29 31
32. New York Jets 0 8 0 12 32

___

VOTING PANEL

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

CISA preps for 5G with testing framework, workshops and working groups

NAVSEA shifting modernization focus from technology to mission outcomes

State Dept. tells passport services employees without high-risk conditions to return to work Nov. 16

Navy awards contract for next generation of submarines expected to cost $110B

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up