AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 2, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Pittsburgh Steelers (10) 7 0 0 382 1 2. Kansas City Chiefs (2) 7 1 0 374 2 3. Seattle Seahawks 6 1 0 355 4 4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6 2 0 342 6 5. Baltimore Ravens 5 2 0 335 3 6. New Orleans Saints 5 2 0 320 8 7. Green Bay Packers 5 2 0 307 5 8. Buffalo Bills 6 2 0 300 9 9. Tennessee Titans 5 2 0 296 7 10. Arizona Cardinals 5 2 0 277 11 11. Indianapolis Colts 5 2 0 265 15 12. Los Angeles Rams 5 3 0 251 10 13. Las Vegas Raiders 4 3 0 233 16 14. Chicago Bears 5 3 0 229 12 15. Miami Dolphins 4 3 0 220 17 16. Cleveland Browns 5 3 0 208 14 17. San Francisco 49ers 4 4 0 197 13 18. Philadelphia Eagles 3 4 1 154 21 19. Denver Broncos 3 4 0 152 23 20. Carolina Panthers 3 5 0 148 19 21. New England Patriots 2 5 0 142 18 22. Minnesota Vikings 2 5 0 130 27 23. Detroit Lions 3 4 0 124 20 24. Cincinnati Bengals 2 5 1 114 26 25. Los Angeles Chargers 2 5 0 109 22 26. Atlanta Falcons 2 6 0 94 28 27. Washington Football Team 2 5 0 83 24 28. Houston Texans 1 6 0 61 25 29. New York Giants 1 7 0 48 30 30. Dallas Cowboys 2 6 0 45 29 31. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 6 0 29 31 32. New York Jets 0 8 0 12 32

VOTING PANEL

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

