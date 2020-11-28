49ers activate Mostert, Sherman, Wilson from IR

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have activated running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. and…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have activated running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. and cornerback Richard Sherman off injured reserve.

The team also activated left tackle Trent Williams and linebacker Joe Walker from the COVID-19 list on Saturday. Both players are listed as questionable for the game Sunday at the Los Angeles Rams.

Mostert has missed the past four games and Wilson has been sidelined for three games, both with sprained ankles. Sherman has been out since injuring his calf in Week 1.

San Francisco also elevated defensive lineman Alex Barrett from the practice squad and activated offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom and defensive linemen Darrion Daniels and Willie Henry Jr. from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements.

Receiver Brandon Aiyuk, defensive linemen D.J. Jones and Jordan Willis, and tight end Daniel Helm remain on the COVID-19 list.

