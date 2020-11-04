CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More Georgetown students to return this spring | Washington announces no fans this weekend | Latest coronavirus test results
4 Dolphins assistants to miss Chargers game due to COVID-19

The Associated Press

November 13, 2020, 4:24 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Four Miami Dolphins assistant coaches will miss Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers because of COVID-19 protocols.

Sidelined will be defensive line coach Marion Hobby, quarterbacks coach Robby Brown, quality control coach Kolby Smith and outside linebackers coach Austin Clark, the team said Friday.

All missed last week’s game at Arizona, as did defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander, who has since returned.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and reserve receiver Matt Cole went on the COVID-19 list Thursday and might also miss the Chargers game.

