3 Texans linebackers out at Jaguars after positive test

The Associated Press

November 5, 2020, 2:39 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans will be without three linebackers on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars after linebacker Jacob Martin tested positive for COVID-19.

The team learned that Martin tested positive for the virus on Wednesday night and shut down the facility on Thursday. Martin was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

Interim coach Romeo Crennel said that starting linebacker Whitney Mercilus and reserve linebacker Dylan Cole would also miss Sunday’s game after contact tracing found that they had been in close contact with Martin. Both players will have to isolate for five days.

The Texans conducted their meetings virtually on Thursday and Crennel said he hoped they could return to the facility and practice on Friday if there were no more positive tests.

Wednesday’s positive test came after the team had to shut down the facility during last week’s bye after offensive lineman Max Scharping tested positive for the virus.

Crennel said both Martin and Max Scharping are doing well and have only experienced minor symptoms.

