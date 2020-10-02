CORONAVIRUS NEWS: White House ups virus aid offer, resume talks | New daily COVID-19 record for the world | Latest test results in DC region
Tua returns to Dolphins practice and listed as questionable

The Associated Press

October 2, 2020, 3:47 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice on a limited basis Friday after missing two days because of an illness, and he’s listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Seattle.

Tagovailoa, the Dolphins’ top draft pick, has yet to play this season, but the only other quarterback on their active roster is starter Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Cornerback Byron Jones, who missed last week’s win at Jacksonville with groin and Achilles tendon injuries, practiced on a limited basis and is listed as doubtful.

___

