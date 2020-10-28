CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus surge in US, Europe | Southwest Va. an area of concern with rising cases | Latest test results in DC region
Home » NFL News » Patriots place LB Brandon…

Patriots place LB Brandon Copeland on injured reserve

The Associated Press

October 28, 2020, 8:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have placed linebacker Brandon Copeland on injured reserve, the latest blow to a team that has lost three straight.

New England announced the move Wednesday. The Patriots also placed tight end Jake Burt on practice squad injured reserve.

Copeland has appeared in six games with four starts this season, totaling 10 tackles. He signed with New England in March following two seasons with the Jets.

New England visits Buffalo on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up