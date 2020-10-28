Panthers look for season sweep of Falcons in prime time

ATLANTA (1-6) at CAROLINA (3-4) Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, Fox OPENING LINE – Panthers by 2 1/2 RECORD VS. SPREAD…

ATLANTA (1-6) at CAROLINA (3-4)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Panthers by 2 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Falcons 1-6; Panthers 3-4

SERIES RECORD – Falcons lead 32-19

LAST MEETING – Panthers beat Falcons 23-16 on Oct. 11 at Atlanta

LAST WEEK – Lions beat Falcons 23-22; Saints beat Panthers 27-24

AP PRO32 RANKING – Falcons No. 28; Panthers No 19

FALCONS OFFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (t-20), PASS (3).

FALCONS DEFENSE – OVERALL (31), RUSH (6), PASS (31).

PANTHERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (16), RUSH (t-20), PASS (11).

PANTHERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (13), RUSH (18), PASS (10).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Falcons have won eight of the last 10 meetings, despite a 23-16 loss to the Panthers earlier this month. … Falcons QB Matt Ryan has eight TD passes and one interception in his last four games at Carolina for a 113.4 QB rating. … RB Todd Gurley had 150 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown rushing last month against the Panthers. … WR Julio Jones has 59 receptions for 912 yards and four TD catches in eight games vs. Carolina. … WR Calvin Ridley is averaging more than 100 yards receiving and has four TDs in five career games vs. Carolina. … The Falcons’ defense has allowed 19 touchdowns through the air this season, most in the NFL. … Atlanta LB Foyesade Oluokun had 14 tackles in the last meeting with Carolina. … The Panthers are looking for their first season series sweep of Atlanta since 2013. … Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater ranks second in the NFL with a 72.2 completion percentage. … RB Christian McCaffrey was designated to return from injured reserve Tuesday and could play Thursday after missing five games with a high ankle sprain. … RB Mike Davis had 149 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in the last meeting with the Falcons. Davis leads the NFL with 21 broken tackles. … WR Robby Anderson ranks second in the NFL in yards receiving (640) and tied for fifth in receptions (46). … D.J. Moore had five catches for 93 yards and two TDs last week vs. the Saints. … Carolina’s defense ranks 31st in the league on third downs, allowing opponents to convert 58.3% of their chances. … The Panthers are allowing 4.9 yards per carry, tied for 27th in the NFL. … Carolina is tied for last in the NFL in sacks (6). … DE Brian Burns has three strip-sacks this season, including one last week vs. Drew Brees. … LB/S Jeremy Chinn leads all rookies with 56 tackles. … Fantasy tip: Bridgewater threw for 313 yards and two TDs in Atlanta. He should put up good numbers against the league’s 31st-ranked pass defense.

