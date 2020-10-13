CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 40M infected | DC adds states to high-list list | Virus relief slipping past election | Latest test results in DC region
Home » NFL News » NFL Glance

NFL Glance

The Associated Press

October 13, 2020, 7:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 0 0 1.000 123 100
New England 2 2 0 .500 97 92
Miami 2 3 0 .400 136 113
N.Y. Jets 0 5 0 .000 75 161
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74
Indianapolis 3 2 0 .600 126 88
Houston 1 4 0 .200 110 140
Jacksonville 1 4 0 .200 109 147
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 4 0 0 1.000 118 87
Baltimore 4 1 0 .800 149 76
Cleveland 4 1 0 .800 156 149
Cincinnati 1 3 1 .300 102 126
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 1 0 .800 149 110
Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 151 152
Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98
L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 110 125
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 2 3 0 .400 163 180
Philadelphia 1 3 1 .300 113 145
Washington 1 4 0 .200 89 142
N.Y. Giants 0 5 0 .000 81 133
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 3 2 0 .600 122 118
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 153 150
Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 139 112
Atlanta 0 5 0 .000 122 161
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 4 0 0 1.000 152 101
Chicago 4 1 0 .800 105 100
Detroit 1 3 0 .250 99 127
Minnesota 1 4 0 .200 132 152
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 5 0 0 1.000 169 135
L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 136 90
Arizona 3 2 0 .600 128 102
San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 124 114

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 20, Tampa Bay 19

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 27, Cincinnati 3

Pittsburgh 38, Philadelphia 29

Carolina 23, Atlanta 16

Las Vegas 40, Kansas City 32

L.A. Rams 30, Washington 10

Arizona 30, N.Y. Jets 10

Houston 30, Jacksonville 14

Miami 43, San Francisco 17

Dallas 37, N.Y. Giants 34

Cleveland 32, Indianapolis 23

Seattle 27, Minnesota 26

Open: Detroit, Green Bay

Monday’s Games

New Orleans 30, L.A. Chargers 27, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 18

Denver at New England, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Las Vegas, L.A. Chargers, New Orleans, Seattle

Monday, Oct. 19

Kansas City at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up