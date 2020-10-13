NFL Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 4 0 0 1.000 123 100 New…

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 4 0 0 1.000 123 100 New England 2 2 0 .500 97 92 Miami 2 3 0 .400 136 113 N.Y. Jets 0 5 0 .000 75 161 South W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74 Indianapolis 3 2 0 .600 126 88 Houston 1 4 0 .200 110 140 Jacksonville 1 4 0 .200 109 147 North W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 4 0 0 1.000 118 87 Baltimore 4 1 0 .800 149 76 Cleveland 4 1 0 .800 156 149 Cincinnati 1 3 1 .300 102 126 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 4 1 0 .800 149 110 Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 151 152 Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98 L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 110 125 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 2 3 0 .400 163 180 Philadelphia 1 3 1 .300 113 145 Washington 1 4 0 .200 89 142 N.Y. Giants 0 5 0 .000 81 133 South W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 3 2 0 .600 122 118 New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 153 150 Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 139 112 Atlanta 0 5 0 .000 122 161 North W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 4 0 0 1.000 152 101 Chicago 4 1 0 .800 105 100 Detroit 1 3 0 .250 99 127 Minnesota 1 4 0 .200 132 152 West W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 5 0 0 1.000 169 135 L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 136 90 Arizona 3 2 0 .600 128 102 San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 124 114

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 20, Tampa Bay 19

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 27, Cincinnati 3

Pittsburgh 38, Philadelphia 29

Carolina 23, Atlanta 16

Las Vegas 40, Kansas City 32

L.A. Rams 30, Washington 10

Arizona 30, N.Y. Jets 10

Houston 30, Jacksonville 14

Miami 43, San Francisco 17

Dallas 37, N.Y. Giants 34

Cleveland 32, Indianapolis 23

Seattle 27, Minnesota 26

Open: Detroit, Green Bay

Monday’s Games

New Orleans 30, L.A. Chargers 27, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 18

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Las Vegas, New England, New Orleans, Seattle

Monday, Oct. 19

Kansas City at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.