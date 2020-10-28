ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Newly acquired DE Griffen can’t join Lions until next week

The Associated Press

October 28, 2020, 1:09 PM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia says newly acquired defensive end Everson Griffen will not be available to practice or play until next week due to NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

The Lions acquired Griffen from the Dallas Cowboys for a conditional 2021 draft pick on Tuesday night. NFL protocols require players who join a new team to begin testing for six days before they can enter the franchise’s facilities.

Detroit (3-3) will be without Griffen when it hosts the Indianapolis Colts (4-2) on Sunday.

Griffen can join the team on Monday, following a series of negative tests for the coronavirus.

The 32-year-old Griffen has 77 career sacks, including 2 1/2 this season as a reserve in seven games with the Cowboys.

