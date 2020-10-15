Lions, Jaguars look to exploit each other’s defensive holes

DETROIT (1-3) at JACKSONVILLE (1-4) Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox OPENING LINE – Lions by 2 1/2 RECORD VS. SPREAD…

DETROIT (1-3) at JACKSONVILLE (1-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Lions by 2 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Lions 1-3; Jaguars 2-3

SERIES RECORD – Tied 3-3

LAST MEETING – Lions beat Jaguars 26-19 on Nov. 20, 2016, in Detroit

LAST WEEK – Lions had bye, lost to Saints 35-29 Oct. 4; Jaguars lost at Texans 30-14

AP PRO32 RANKING – Lions No. 26; Jaguars No. 28

LIONS OFFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (24), PASS (21).

LIONS DEFENSE – OVERALL (28), RUSH (32), PASS (13).

JAGUARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (18), RUSH (26), PASS (10).

JAGUARS DEFENSE – OVERALL (30), RUSH (26), PASS (29).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Detroit is coming off a bye. … The Lions led New Orleans by two touchdowns in their last game before becoming the second team in league history to open 1-3 after leading by at least 10 points in each loss. … Embattled coach Matt Patricia is 2-15 in his last 17 games and 10-25-1 in two-plus seasons. … The Lions are the first team in NFL history to lose six straight games in which they led by double digits. … Detroit has scored on its opening drive in each game this season. … The Lions are giving up 170 yards rushing and 5.2 yards per carry to rank among the NFL’s worst. …WR Kenny Golladay has a TD in two straight games. … DE Romeo Okwara has a sack in two straight games. … CB Desmond Trufant left Detroit’s last game after aggravating his injured right hamstring and has missed some practice time. … The Jaguars have lost four straight and have allowed 30 or more points in each of them. It’s the third such streak in franchise history. … Jacksonville is the only team in the NFL to have eight players with double-digit receptions, led by rookie Laviska Shenault’s 23 catches. … The Jags hope to get DE Josh Allen (knee), LB Myles Jack (ankle) and CB CJ Henderson (shoulder) back after missing last week’s game. … WR Keelan Cole had his third TD catch of the season and the 10th of his career. He is the second undrafted player in franchise history, joining Allen Hurns, to get double-digit receiving TDs. … Jacksonville will set an NFL record by using its fifth kicker in as many games Sunday. Former soccer player Jon Brown will make his NFL debut against the Lions. … Game will feature 25% stadium capacity. … Fantasy tip: With two of the league’s worst defenses on the field, look for big games from QB Matthew Stafford, WR Golladay and TE T.J. Hockenson for Detroit, QB Gardner Minshew, WR DJ Chark and RB James Robinson for Jacksonville.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.