Lions activate Dahl from IR, release Jones

The Associated Press

October 17, 2020, 5:44 PM

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions activated guard Joe Dahl from injured reserve and signed quarterback David Blough from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Lions announced the moves Saturday, a day before Detroit’s game at Jacksonville. The Lions also elevated tight end Isaac Nauta from the practice squad and released cornerback Chris Jones.

Dahl went on IR last month with a groin injury. He started Detroit’s season opener against Chicago.

