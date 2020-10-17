CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus surges in key battleground states | WHO study finds remdesivir didn’t help patients | Latest test results in DC region
Jaguars working remotely after positive COVID-19 test

The Associated Press

October 17, 2020, 8:53 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are the latest NFL team dealing with a positive COVID-19 test.

The Jaguars released a statement Saturday saying a practice squad player was confirmed as testing positive for the coronavirus a day earlier. The player has been quarantined, and the team is reviewing contact tracing data to determine what further precautions need to be taken.

Jacksonville decided to hold football activities remotely Saturday as part of NFL protocols.

The Jaguars (1-4) host Detroit (1-3) on Sunday and plan to play as scheduled.

New England canceled practice Friday and later placed center James Ferentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He became the fifth player on the team to test positive for the virus.

In Indianapolis, there were four positive tests that came up negative upon retesting. Atlanta returned to its facility one day after abandoning it when the Falcons had a second positive.

