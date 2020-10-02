Jaguars getting WR DJ Chark back for road game vs Bengals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars receiver DJ Chark is no longer on the injury report and expected to return…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars receiver DJ Chark is no longer on the injury report and expected to return to the starting lineup at Cincinnati.

Chark missed last week’s game against Miami with a chest/back injury. He was hurt while making a 45-yard catch at Tennessee in Week 2.

“Obviously it’s a big lift to get someone like DJ,” coach Doug Marrone said Friday. “Not only what he can do on the field, but there’s a lot of things that he does on the sideline and his leadership, and just the way he pushes everyone around him and tries to make everyone around him better.

“Again, anytime you have players like that coming back, it’s good. It’s going to help your football team.”

The Jaguars (1-2) ruled out starting center Brandon Linder (knee) for the second straight week.

They also could be without newly signed placekicker Stephen Hauschka, who strained his right knee while working out for the team Monday. The Jags signed him anyway, giving them a third kicker in two weeks. Josh Lambo (hip) was placed on injured reserve following a loss to the Titans, and undrafted rookie Brandon Wright was waived/injured after straining a hamstring against the Dolphins.

Hauschka was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. If he can’t go, former New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas would fill in. He’s on the practice squad and likely to be promoted to a flex spot Saturday.

