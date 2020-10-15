Giants try to give Joe Judge first win, host Washington

WASHINGTON (1-4) at NEW YORK GIANTS (0-5) Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox OPENING LINE — Giants by 3 1/2 RECORD…

WASHINGTON (1-4) at NEW YORK GIANTS (0-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Giants by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Washington 2-3; Giants 3-2

SERIES RECORD — Giants lead 103-69-4

LAST MEETING — Giants beat Washington 41-35, OT, on Dec. 22 at Landover, Maryland

LAST WEEK — Washington lost to Rams 30-10; Giants lost to Cowboys 37-34

AP PRO32 RANKING — Washington No. 29, Giants No. 31

WASHINGTON OFFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (31), PASS (30)

WASHINGTON DEFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (15), PASS (11)

GIANTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (30), RUSH (32), PASS (28)

GIANTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (15), PASS (11)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Giants have won the last three meetings. … Washington has lost four in a row after winning season opener. … QB Kyle Allen started against the Rams and was 9 of 13 for 74 yards before leaving with an arm injury. He starts if healthy. … Backup Alex Smith threw for 178 yards and TD in his first game since breaking two bones in his leg in 2018. … The Rams had eight sacks against Washington. … Rookie RB Antonio Gibson has rushing TDs in the last two road games. … RB J.D. McKissic has at least six catches in his last two games. … WR Terry McLaurin had seven receptions for 86 yards in the last meeting with the Giants. … S Landon Collins had a team-high 10 tackles last week. He played four seasons with New York (2015-18). .., DE Chase Young leads all rookies with 2 1/2 sacks. … DE Ryan Kerrigan has 10 1/2 sacks in his past 11 outinss against the Giants. … LB Jon Bostic is trying for his sixth game in a row on the road with six-plus tackles. … Giants’ Joe Judge is looking for first win as an NFL head coach. … New York scored a season-high 34 points in Dallas. … QB Daniel Jones passed for 222 yards last week but also lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. …. RB Devonta Freeman ran for 60 yards and had his first TD as a Giant last weekend. … RB Wayne Gallman had 63 yards rushing and 55 receiving against Washington last year. … WR Darius Slayton had season highs of eight receptions and 129 yards in Dallas. … TE Evan Engram had his first career rushing touchdown last weekend. … TE Kaden Smith caught two TDs in the final game against Washington last season. … LB Kyler Fackrell had his first career interception return for a TD last Sunday. … LB Blake Martinez is one of two players with 50-plus tackles and two fumble recoveries this season. … DB Logan Ryan had a team-high nine tackles in Dallas, including the one on the play Dak Prescott broke his ankle. … S Jabrill Peppers returned an interception for a TD against Washington in 2019. … No fans allowed at MetLife Stadium. … Fantasy tip: Jones had his best game in the last Washington game. He threw for a career-high 352 yards and five touchdowns.

___

