Falcons promote Abrams, Fry from practice squad vs Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have promoted cornerback Delrick Abrams Jr. from the practice squad as a replacement for first-round pick A.J. Terrell, who remains on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The Falcons also have brought up safety Jamal Carter and kicker Elliott Fry as practice squad additions for Monday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Terrell, the No. 16 overall pick out of Clemson, was missing his second straight game after testing positive. Abrams, an undrafted rookie, played his first game last week for the injury-plagued Falcons, who also ruled out four other starters.

Fry was making his NFL debut in place of Younghoe Koo, who is sidelined with a groin injury.

