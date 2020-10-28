ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Falcons DE Takk McKinley again ruled out with groin injury

The Associated Press

October 28, 2020, 2:13 PM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Defensive end Takk McKinley has been ruled out of the Atlanta Falcons’ game at the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night with a groin injury.

It will mark the fourth game in the past six weeks McKinley has been held out because of the injury. He had one tackle in last week’s 23-22 loss to Detroit but has not practiced this week.

McKinley, a first-round draft pick in 2017, could be a candidate to be traded before Tuesday’s deadline. The Falcons did not pick up McKinley’s fifth-year option before the season.

When asked if he expected to have McKinley on the roster next week, Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said Wednesday “I have no idea.”

With McKinley again inactive against the Panthers, there will be more playing time for Allen Bailey, Charles Harris and Steven Means.

