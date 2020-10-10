CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan order allows sports venues to reopen | Virus surges in key battleground states | Latest test results in DC region
Chicago Bears place OL Badara Traore on COVID-19 list

The Associated Press

October 10, 2020, 8:25 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears moved offensive lineman Badara Traore from their practice squad to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

Because he is a practice squad player, Traore would not have been allowed on the sideline for Chicago’s win over Tampa Bay at Soldier Field on Thursday night.

The Bears have the weekend off and are not scheduled to practice until Monday.

Players on the COVID-19 list have tested positive for the coronavirus or are quarantining because they were in close contact with an infected person. Teams are forbidden by an agreement between the league and union to say if a player has the virus.

