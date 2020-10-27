ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Biden has options, Trump walks narrow path
Cardinals place DL Allen, LB Irving on injured reserve

The Associated Press

October 27, 2020, 6:28 PM

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have placed defensive end Zach Allen and linebacker Isaiah Irving on injured reserve after a marathon game against the Seahawks.

The Cardinals made the moves on Tuesday, two days after a 37-34 overtime victory over Seahawks that saw both teams run more than 80 plays. Arizona was playing its second game in just six days and several players left with injuries, including Allen (ankle), Irving (neck), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring), linebacker Jordan Hicks and running back Kenyan Drake.

The 23-year-old Allen is in his second season and has played in all seven games this year, including two starts. He has 11 tackles, two tackles for a loss and a sack. Irving left the Seattle game on a stretcher after a hard collision on a special teams play.

The Cardinals (5-2) are in their bye week and won’t play again until Nov. 8 at home against the Miami Dolphins. They’re hoping to get several players back from injury during the last half of the season, including tight end Maxx Williams, offensive lineman J.R. Sweezy and safety Jalen Thompson.

