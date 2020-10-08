Cardinals look to end 2-game skid vs. winless Jets

ARIZONA (2-2) at NEW YORK JETS (0-4) Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox OPENING LINE — Cardinals by 7 1/2 RECORD…

ARIZONA (2-2) at NEW YORK JETS (0-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Cardinals by 7 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Cardinals 1-3; Jets 0-4

SERIES RECORD — Jets lead 6-3

LAST MEETING — Cardinals beat Jets 28-3 on Oct. 17, 2016, at Glendale, Arizona

LAST WEEK — Cardinals lost to Panthers 31-21; Jets lost to Broncos 37-28

AP PRO32 RANKING — Cardinals No. 17; Jets No. 32

CARDINALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (6), PASS (23).

CARDINALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (15), RUSH (19), PASS (14).

JETS OFFENSE — OVERALL (31t), RUSH (26), PASS (32).

JETS DEFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (22), PASS (15).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Cardinals are looking to end a two-game skid after opening the season with two victories. … Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury spent the 2005 season with the Jets and threw his only NFL passes for New York, going 1 for 2 for 17 yards. … Kyler Murray threw three touchdown passes with no interceptions against the Panthers last week and rushed for 78 yards. He leads NFL quarterbacks with 265 yards rushing and is tied with New England’s Cam Newton with four TD runs. He’s also the first player in NFL history with 900 or more yards passing and 250 yards rushing or more in the first four games of a season. … WR DeAndre Hopkins leads the NFL with 39 catches and ranks fourth with 397 yards receiving. … WR Larry Fitzgerald needs eight receptions to join Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice (1,549) as the only players in NFL history with at least 1,400. The Jets are one of just three NFL teams, including Pittsburgh and Baltimore, against which Fitzgerald has no regular-season TD catches. … The Cardinals are hopeful Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker will be back against the Jets, one week after he missed the game against the Panthers following thumb surgery. … The Jets are 0-4 in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history. They’re trying to avoid their third 0-5 start and first since the 1996 team opened 0-8. … Joe Flacco gets the start at quarterback for the Jets in place of Sam Darnold, who sprained his right shoulder during New York’s loss to Denver last week. It will be the 35-year-old Flacco’s first start since Week 8 of last season with the Broncos. He had offseason surgery to repair a herniated disk in his neck and signed with the Jets in May. … New York is struggling mightily in the red zone, scoring just two touchdowns in nine trips inside opponents’ 20-yard line. … WR Jamison Crowder had seven catches for a team-leading 104 yards last week in his return after missing two games with a hamstring injury. … WR Jeff Smith made his season debut last week and had career highs with seven catches and 81 yards receiving. … CB Pierre Desir had an up-and-down game against Denver, struggling in coverage but also tying his career high with two interceptions, including returning one 35 yards for a touchdown. … K Sam Ficken made five field goals last week and is 8 for 8 to start the season. … Fantasy tip: Murray and Hopkins are always must starts, but this might be the week to start Fitzgerald in PPR leagues as a WR3 against the Jets’ suspect secondary.

