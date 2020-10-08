Browns face stiff test in Colts, Indy’s top-ranked defense

INDIANAPOLIS (3-1) at CLEVELAND (3-1) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, CBS OPENING LINE — Browns by 2 1/2 RECORD VS. SPREAD…

INDIANAPOLIS (3-1) at CLEVELAND (3-1)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE — Browns by 2 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Colts 3-1; Browns 2-2

SERIES RECORD — Colts lead 17-16

LAST MEETING — Colts beat Browns 31-28, on Sept. 24, 2017, in Indianapolis

LAST WEEK — Colts beat Bears 19-11; Browns beat Cowboys 49-38

AP PRO32 RANKING — Colts No. 12; Browns No. 13

COLTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (15t), PASS (18).

COLTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (4), PASS (1).

BROWNS OFFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (1), PASS (30).

BROWNS DEFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (5), PASS (30).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Matchup of two teams riding three-game winning streaks as the NFL’s stingiest defense takes on one of the league’s most potent offenses. … The Colts’ defense leads the league in points allowed (14), interceptions (7) and has scored 18 points with two interception returns for TDs and two safeties. … The Colts have won three straight against Cleveland and eight of the last nine. … Indy ended a six-game road losing streak with a win at Chicago last week. The Colts haven’t won consecutive road games since beating Tennessee and Kansas City in September and October last season. … QB Philip Rivers is expected to start his 229th consecutive game, tying Bruce Matthews for the fourth-longest streak in NFL history. Rivers also needs four completions to become the fifth player with 5,000 in his career. … DE Justin Houston needs one safety to tie Ted Hendricks, Doug English and Jared Allen for the NFL record (4). … LT Anthony Castonzo suffered a rib injury in last week’s victory over Chicago. The Colts have started the same five offensive lineman in 20 consecutive games, the league’s longest active streak. … Indy is second in time of possession this season, averaging 33 minutes, 36 seconds. … Under first-year coach Kevin Stefanski, the Browns are 3-1 for the first time since 2001. … Cleveland rushed for 307 yards in last week’s win over the Cowboys. … The Browns are leading the league with an average of 204.5 yards rushing per game and eight TDs. … The Browns will be without Pro Bowl RB Nick Chubb, who sprained his right knee last week in the win at Dallas and is expected to miss at least one month. RB Kareem Hunt, a former league rushing champion, is expected to be the primary ball carriers … Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. had his first three TD game since 2015 last week. Beckham’s 50-yard TD run on a reverse in the fourth quarter sealed Cleveland’s win. … The Browns have scored at least 30 points in three consecutive games for the first time since 1968. … The Browns haven’t won four straight games since 2009. … Cleveland’s defense has forced eight turnovers in the past two games and leads the league with 11 takeaways. … Browns DE Myles Garrett has forced a strip sack in three straight games and leads the league with five sacks. … There will be 12,000 fans — double the amount of Cleveland’s first two home games — in the stands at FirstEnergy Stadium. Fantasy tip: Beckham’s breakout game last week is a great sign for the Browns and fantasy team owners who have the three-time Pro Bowler. He’s healthy and Stefanski may look for other ways to utilize his speed and game-changing abilities to help offset Chubb’s loss.

