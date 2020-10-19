CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC CAN exposure app launches Tuesday | DC adds states to high-risk list | Latest test results in DC region
Bills welcome back White, Brown for game against Chiefs

The Associated Press

October 19, 2020, 3:54 PM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills welcomed back starting cornerback Tre’Davious White for their game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

White is active after a back injury kept him out of a 42-16 loss at Tennessee on Tuesday. Starting receiver John Brown is also active after missing the Tennessee game because of a knee injury.

Buffalo’s defense will, however, be without starting linebacker Matt Milano, who will miss his second straight game with a pectoral injury.

The Chiefs are minus starting receiver Sammy Watkins, who had already been ruled out after hurting his hamstring in a 40-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11. Newly signed running back Le’Veon Bell is also not active. Bell signed with the Chiefs on Thursday after being cut by the New York Jets.

Buffalo also elected to sit defensive end Trent Murphy and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips. They will be replaced by defensive linemen Bryan Cox and Justin Zimmer, who were elevated from their practice squad earlier in the day.

Rookie running back Zack Moss, the primary backup to Devin Singletary, returns after missing three games with a toe injury.

