Bills activate guard Jon Feliciano off injured reserve

The Associated Press

October 27, 2020, 6:12 PM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills activated offensive lineman Jon Feliciano from injured reserve on Tuesday after the starter missed three months recovering from surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle.

Feliciano started 16 games at right guard last season, and was expected to retain the job before he was hurt while working out on his own before the start of training camp. He resumed practicing with the team a few weeks ago.

The Bills also signed linebacker Andre Smith from their practice squad, and released linebacker Deon Lacey.

Buffalo (5-2) is coming off an 18-10 victory over the winless New York Jets and preparing to host the New England Patriots (2-4) on Sunday.

