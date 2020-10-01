Bears look to remain unbeaten, Colts eye 3rd straight win

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (2-1) at CHICAGO BEARS (3-0) Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS OPENING LINE — Pick-em RECORD VS. SPREAD —…

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (2-1) at CHICAGO BEARS (3-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Pick-em

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Colts 2-1, Bears 2-1

SERIES RECORD — Colts lead 24-19

LAST MEETING — Colts beat Bears 29-23 on Oct. 9, 2016 at Indianapolis

LAST WEEK — Colts beat Jets 36-7; Bears beat Falcons 30-26

AP PRO32 RANKING — Colts No. 16; Bears No. 13

COLTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (15), PASS (10).

COLTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (4), PASS (1).

BEARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (11), PASS (23).

BEARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (15), RUSH (17), PASS (17).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Colts have won two straight for the first time since last October. … Indy’s last win in Chicago came in 2004. … Colts general manager Chris Ballard worked in the Bears’ scouting department from 2001-12. … Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano was Indy’s head coach from 2012-17. … The Colts are second in the league in time of possession at 33 minutes, 59 seconds and are the only NFL team without a three-and-out this season. … Indy has allowed 53 sacks since 2018, second fewest in the NFL. … The Colts have picked off three passes each of the past two weeks and the defense has scored 18 points during that span (two touchdowns and two safeties). It’s the first time they have safeties in consecutive games since December 1960. … QB Philip Rivers needs 20 completions to become the fifth player in league history with 5,000 in his career. … Mo Alie-Cox is averaging 18.1 yards per catch, the highest among the league’s tight ends. … The Bears are 3-0 for the first time since winning their first three in 2013. They haven’t won their first four since the 2006 Super Bowl team got out to a 7-0 start. … QB Nick Foles starts for the Bears after relieving Mitchell Trubisky in the second half last week. The Super Bowl 52 MVP threw three touchdowns in the final 6 1/2 minutes. … Chicago is the first team with two wins in the same season after trailing by 16 or more in the fourth quarter, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Bears rallied from 17 down to win the opener at Detroit and wiped out a 26-10 deficit last week. … TE Jimmy Graham has three TD receptions, equaling his total with Green Bay last year. He had six receptions and two scores last week, the first time he caught more than one TD in a game since Nov. 9, 2017, for Seattle against Arizona. … DT Akiem Hicks has 3 1/2 sacks — tied for second in the NFL. … Fantasy tip: After leading Chicago’s rally last week, Foles figures to be tested by a dominant defense. But he could give the Bears a lift, particularly if he flashes his 2017 form.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.