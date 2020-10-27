AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 26, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Pittsburgh Steelers (7)
|6
|0
|0
|378
|3
|2. Kansas City Chiefs (4)
|6
|1
|0
|376
|2
|3. Baltimore Ravens (1)
|5
|1
|0
|347
|5
|4. Seattle Seahawks
|5
|1
|0
|336
|1
|5. Green Bay Packers
|5
|1
|0
|335
|6
|6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|5
|2
|0
|329
|7
|7. Tennessee Titans
|5
|1
|0
|326
|4
|8. New Orleans Saints
|4
|2
|0
|289
|10
|9. Buffalo Bills
|5
|2
|0
|284
|9
|10. Los Angeles Rams
|5
|2
|0
|278
|11
|11. Arizona Cardinals
|5
|2
|0
|273
|13
|12. Chicago Bears
|5
|2
|0
|244
|8
|13. San Francisco 49ers
|4
|3
|0
|238
|16
|14. Cleveland Browns
|5
|2
|0
|230
|14
|15. Indianapolis Colts
|4
|2
|0
|225
|15
|16. Las Vegas Raiders
|3
|3
|0
|208
|12
|17. Miami Dolphins
|3
|3
|0
|180
|18
|18. New England Patriots
|2
|4
|0
|170
|17
|19. Carolina Panthers
|3
|4
|0
|166
|19
|20. Detroit Lions
|3
|3
|0
|162
|21
|21. Philadelphia Eagles
|2
|4
|1
|144
|23
|22. Los Angeles Chargers
|2
|4
|0
|142
|22
|23. Denver Broncos
|2
|4
|0
|133
|20
|24. Washington Football Team
|2
|5
|0
|100
|31
|25. Houston Texans
|1
|6
|0
|82
|25
|26. Cincinnati Bengals
|1
|5
|1
|81
|26
|27. Minnesota Vikings
|1
|5
|0
|74
|27
|28. Atlanta Falcons
|1
|6
|0
|62
|27
|29. Dallas Cowboys
|2
|5
|0
|58
|24
|30. New York Giants
|1
|6
|0
|40
|29
|31. Jacksonville Jaguars
|1
|6
|0
|34
|30
|32. New York Jets
|0
|7
|0
|12
|32
VOTING PANEL
Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
