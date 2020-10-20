AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through…

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 19, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Seattle Seahawks (9) 5 0 0 377 1 2. Kansas City Chiefs (2) 5 1 0 366 3 3. Pittsburgh Steelers 5 0 0 362 4 4. Tennessee Titans (1) 5 0 0 351 6 5. Baltimore Ravens 5 1 0 340 5 6. Green Bay Packers 4 1 0 315 2 7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4 2 0 307 14 8. Chicago Bears 5 1 0 296 13 9. Buffalo Bills 4 2 0 289 8 10. New Orleans Saints 3 2 0 282 11 11. Los Angeles Rams 4 2 0 257 7 12. Las Vegas Raiders 3 2 0 243 12 13. Arizona Cardinals 4 2 0 228 17 14. Cleveland Browns 4 2 0 222 10 15. Indianapolis Colts 4 2 0 221 15 16. San Francisco 49ers 3 3 0 208 20 17. New England Patriots 2 3 0 207 9 18. Miami Dolphins 3 3 0 190 18 19. Carolina Panthers 3 3 0 176 16 20. Denver Broncos 2 3 0 153 27 21. Detroit Lions 2 3 0 132 26 22. Los Angeles Chargers 1 4 0 124 21 23. Philadelphia Eagles 1 4 1 116 22 24. Dallas Cowboys 2 4 0 112 18 25. Houston Texans 1 5 0 99 25 26. Cincinnati Bengals 1 4 1 79 24 27. Minnesota Vikings 1 5 0 78 23 27. Atlanta Falcons 1 5 0 78 30 29. New York Giants 1 5 0 46 31 30. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 5 0 39 28 31. Washington Football Team 1 5 0 31 29 32. New York Jets 0 6 0 12 32

VOTING PANEL

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

