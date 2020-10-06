AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through…

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 5, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Kansas City Chiefs (12) 4 0 0 384 1 2. Seattle Seahawks 4 0 0 366 2 3. Green Bay Packers 4 0 0 363 3 4. Buffalo Bills 4 0 0 340 4 5. Baltimore Ravens 3 1 0 334 4 6. Pittsburgh Steelers 3 0 0 329 6 7. Tennessee Titans 3 0 0 302 8 8. Los Angeles Rams 3 1 0 288 9 9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 1 0 282 10 10. New England Patriots 2 2 0 278 7 11. New Orleans Saints 2 2 0 266 11 12. Indianapolis Colts 3 1 0 261 16 13. Cleveland Browns 3 1 0 240 18 14. San Francisco 49ers 2 2 0 215 12 15. Chicago Bears 3 1 0 213 13 16. Las Vegas Raiders 2 2 0 204 15 17. Arizona Cardinals 2 2 0 203 14 18. Carolina Panthers 2 2 0 192 20 19. Dallas Cowboys 1 3 0 154 17 20. Philadelphia Eagles 1 2 1 150 26 21. Los Angeles Chargers 1 3 0 135 19 22. Minnesota Vikings 1 3 0 126 27 23. Cincinnati Bengals 1 2 1 120 28 24. Miami Dolphins 1 3 0 104 22 25. Detroit Lions 1 3 0 100 20 26. Washington Football Team 1 3 0 82 24 27. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 3 0 79 25 28. Denver Broncos 1 3 0 71 30 29. Atlanta Falcons 0 4 0 61 29 30. Houston Texans 0 4 0 57 22 31. New York Giants 0 4 0 25 31 32. New York Jets 0 4 0 12 32

VOTING PANEL

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

