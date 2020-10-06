CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. preparing for vaccination campaign | Barrett faces Senate despite virus | Latest test results in DC region
Home » NFL News » AP Pro32-Power Rankings

AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press

October 6, 2020, 2:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 5, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Kansas City Chiefs (12) 4 0 0 384 1
2. Seattle Seahawks 4 0 0 366 2
3. Green Bay Packers 4 0 0 363 3
4. Buffalo Bills 4 0 0 340 4
5. Baltimore Ravens 3 1 0 334 4
6. Pittsburgh Steelers 3 0 0 329 6
7. Tennessee Titans 3 0 0 302 8
8. Los Angeles Rams 3 1 0 288 9
9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 1 0 282 10
10. New England Patriots 2 2 0 278 7
11. New Orleans Saints 2 2 0 266 11
12. Indianapolis Colts 3 1 0 261 16
13. Cleveland Browns 3 1 0 240 18
14. San Francisco 49ers 2 2 0 215 12
15. Chicago Bears 3 1 0 213 13
16. Las Vegas Raiders 2 2 0 204 15
17. Arizona Cardinals 2 2 0 203 14
18. Carolina Panthers 2 2 0 192 20
19. Dallas Cowboys 1 3 0 154 17
20. Philadelphia Eagles 1 2 1 150 26
21. Los Angeles Chargers 1 3 0 135 19
22. Minnesota Vikings 1 3 0 126 27
23. Cincinnati Bengals 1 2 1 120 28
24. Miami Dolphins 1 3 0 104 22
25. Detroit Lions 1 3 0 100 20
26. Washington Football Team 1 3 0 82 24
27. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 3 0 79 25
28. Denver Broncos 1 3 0 71 30
29. Atlanta Falcons 0 4 0 61 29
30. Houston Texans 0 4 0 57 22
31. New York Giants 0 4 0 25 31
32. New York Jets 0 4 0 12 32

___

VOTING PANEL

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up