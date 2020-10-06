AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 5, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Kansas City Chiefs (12)
|4
|0
|0
|384
|1
|2. Seattle Seahawks
|4
|0
|0
|366
|2
|3. Green Bay Packers
|4
|0
|0
|363
|3
|4. Buffalo Bills
|4
|0
|0
|340
|4
|5. Baltimore Ravens
|3
|1
|0
|334
|4
|6. Pittsburgh Steelers
|3
|0
|0
|329
|6
|7. Tennessee Titans
|3
|0
|0
|302
|8
|8. Los Angeles Rams
|3
|1
|0
|288
|9
|9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|3
|1
|0
|282
|10
|10. New England Patriots
|2
|2
|0
|278
|7
|11. New Orleans Saints
|2
|2
|0
|266
|11
|12. Indianapolis Colts
|3
|1
|0
|261
|16
|13. Cleveland Browns
|3
|1
|0
|240
|18
|14. San Francisco 49ers
|2
|2
|0
|215
|12
|15. Chicago Bears
|3
|1
|0
|213
|13
|16. Las Vegas Raiders
|2
|2
|0
|204
|15
|17. Arizona Cardinals
|2
|2
|0
|203
|14
|18. Carolina Panthers
|2
|2
|0
|192
|20
|19. Dallas Cowboys
|1
|3
|0
|154
|17
|20. Philadelphia Eagles
|1
|2
|1
|150
|26
|21. Los Angeles Chargers
|1
|3
|0
|135
|19
|22. Minnesota Vikings
|1
|3
|0
|126
|27
|23. Cincinnati Bengals
|1
|2
|1
|120
|28
|24. Miami Dolphins
|1
|3
|0
|104
|22
|25. Detroit Lions
|1
|3
|0
|100
|20
|26. Washington Football Team
|1
|3
|0
|82
|24
|27. Jacksonville Jaguars
|1
|3
|0
|79
|25
|28. Denver Broncos
|1
|3
|0
|71
|30
|29. Atlanta Falcons
|0
|4
|0
|61
|29
|30. Houston Texans
|0
|4
|0
|57
|22
|31. New York Giants
|0
|4
|0
|25
|31
|32. New York Jets
|0
|4
|0
|12
|32
VOTING PANEL
Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
