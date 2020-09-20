RUTH BADER GINSBURG, 1933-2020: Trump pledges woman for court, pushes Senate to move on pick | How Ginsburg's death could reshape the election | How to honor RBG by supporting her favorite causes
White inactive for Patriots following death of father

The Associated Press

September 20, 2020, 8:36 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — New England running back James White was inactive for Sunday’s game against Seattle following the death of his father Tyrone in South Florida.

NBC reported just before kickoff that White’s father had been killed in a car accident in Broward County, Florida and that his mother was in serious condition.

Miami-Dade Police also tweeted about Tyrone White’s death. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson also sent condolences to James White prior to kickoff. Wilson and White were teammates at Wisconsin.

James White is in his seventh season with the Patriots.

