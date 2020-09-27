Washington No. 2 pick Young injures groin in loss to Browns

Washington rookie defensive end Chase Young’s outlook is uncertain after the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft left…

Washington rookie defensive end Chase Young’s outlook is uncertain after the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft left in the second quarter of a loss to Cleveland with a groin injury.

Young entered the game tied for the NFL lead with 2 1/2 sacks, but didn’t have much of an impact after an early pressure on Baker Mayfield in the Browns’ 34-20 victory. It wasn’t clear when Young got hurt.

Washington coach Ron Rivera didn’t have an update on Young after the game. The former Ohio State star was to be evaluated Monday. Young was on the sideline in the second half, and was animated while cheering on his teammates.

Philadelphia tight end Dallas Goedert left in the first quarter of a 23-23 tie against Cincinnati with an ankle injury. Receiver DeSean Jackson didn’t play in the second half because of a hamstring injury.

Seattle safety Jamal Adams injured his groin in a 38-31 win over Dallas. Running back Chris Carson sprained a knee in the fourth quarter, and right guard Damien Lewis left early with an ankle injury.

Already missing six starters, Atlanta lost receiver Russell Gage to a possible concussion in the first half, before the Falcons became the first team in NFL history to lose consecutive games when leading by at least 15 points in the fourth quarter in a 30-26 loss to Chicago. Star receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) is among the injured.

Backup Chicago running back Tarik Cohen was lost to a knee injury against the Falcons.

Tampa Bay receiver Chris Godwin was ruled out with a hamstring injury after scoring a touchdown against Denver. He had missed the previous week with a concussion.

The Los Angeles Chargers lost cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (foot), offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (back) and wide receiver Mike Williams (hamstring) early in a loss to Carolina.

San Francisco went into its blowout win over the New York Giants without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman. Now tight end Jordan Reed, who had two touchdowns through two games, has joined them with knee and ankle issues.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.