CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How immune systems are reacting | When will DC's economy start recovering? | Montgomery Co. update | Latest virus test results in DC region
Home » NFL News » Vikings rule starting CBs…

Vikings rule starting CBs Hughes, Dantzler out vs. Titans

The Associated Press

September 25, 2020, 8:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The struggling Minnesota Vikings defense will be further depleted this weekend, with two more starters sidelined by injuries.

Cornerbacks Mike Hughes (neck) and Cameron Dantzler (rib) were declared out on Friday for the winless Vikings when they host Tennessee on Sunday. Dantzler missed the previous game, too. Backup cornerback Kris Boyd (hamstring) was listed as questionable, leaving only two of the team’s top five players at that position — Holton Hill and Jeff Gladney — fully healthy for the Titans.

Two of the team’s stars on that side of the ball, defensive end Danielle Hunter and linebacker Anthony Barr, are on injured reserve.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up