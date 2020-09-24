Undefeated Cardinals try to keep rolling vs. winless Lions

DETROIT (0-2) at ARIZONA (2-0) Sunday, 4:25 p.m., EDT, Fox OPENING LINE — Cardinals by 3 1/2 RECORD VS. SPREAD…

DETROIT (0-2) at ARIZONA (2-0)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE — Cardinals by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Lions 0-2, Cardinals 1-1

SERIES RECORD — Lions lead 33-28-6

LAST MEETING — Cardinals and Lions tied 27-27 on Sept. 8, 2019 in Glendale, Ariz.

LAST WEEK — Lions lost to Packers 42-21; Cardinals beat Washington 30-15

AP PRO32 RANKING — Lions No. 30; Cardinals No. 9

LIONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (18), PASS (11).

LIONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (32), PASS (9).

CARDINALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (5), PASS (13).

CARDINALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (15), PASS (8).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Cardinals rallied from an 18-point, fourth-quarter deficit to tie Lions 27-27 last season. … Detroit has lost 11 straight over the last 11 months. The Lions are the NFL’s first franchise to lose four in a row after leading each game by double digits. … Detroit is in worst slump since losing 19 in a row from 2007 to 2009, a stretch that included an 0-16 season. … Embattled coach Matt Patricia is 9-24-1 in two-plus seasons as a first-time NFL head coach. … Lions have lost 11 times after leading in the fourth quarter under Patricia. … WR Kenny Golladay, who led the league in receiving touchdowns last year, is expected to make season debut after being out with a hamstring injury. … QB Matthew Stafford threw for 385 yards, three TDs without an INT in the tie at Arizona last year. … RB Adrian Peterson, who is averaging 6.4 yards on 21 carries, played six games for the Cardinals in 2017 … The Lions have two sacks in two games. … Rookie RB D’Andre Swift had five receptions for 60 yards in Week 2 loss at Green Bay after dropping pass in end zone with 6 seconds left in season-opening loss to Chicago … TE T.J. Hockenson is the team’s first tight end to have 50-plus yards receiving in the first two games of a season. …. LB Jamie Collins had two tackles for losses, including a sack, in Week 2 after being ejected from the opener for making contact with an official. … Rookie CB Jeff Okudah, the No. 3 pick overall, made seven tackles against the Packers in his debut after missing Week 1 with a hamstring injury. … Arizona QB Kyler Murray and Stafford were both No. 1 overall draft picks one decade apart. Stafford went No. 1 to Detroit in 2009, Murray to Arizona No. 1 in 2019. … Cardinals LB Devon Kennard faces his former team. He had three sacks for the Lions vs. the Cardinals in 2019. … WR DeAndre Hopkins has 22 catches in two games, an NFL record for most catches in the first two games with a team. … WR Larry Fitzgerald needs two catches to break an NFL record for most career receptions at one stadium. He has 645 at State Farm Stadium. Jerry Rice had 646 at Candlestick Park. … Arizona’s defense is allowing 17.5 points per game, second in the NFL. … Murray is the first NFL QB to run for at least 150 total yards and at least three TDs in the first two games of a season. Murray ran for TDs of 14 and 21 yards against Washington. It was the first time a Cardinals QB had run for two TDs of more than 14 yards since 1951. … Fantasy tip: Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake could have a big day against the Lions’ porous rush defense. Drake had 86 yards rushing last week; Detroit is last at stopping the run.

