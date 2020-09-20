The Latest on Week 2 in the NFL (all times EDT): ___ 1:40 p.m. San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick…

The Latest on Week 2 in the NFL (all times EDT):

1:40 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was carted off the field with what appears to be a left leg injury.

Bosa, the reigning AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, had his left leg bent behind him at the end of a 4-yard run by Frank Gore with 6:22 left in the first quarter against the New York Jets.

Bosa stayed on one knee for several moments before lying on his back and being checked by trainers. He was helped onto the cart and driven to the locker room.

Two plays later, 49ers defensive tackle Solomon Thomas needed to be carted off with what appeared to be a left leg or knee injury after an 8-yard reception by Chris Hogan.

Bosa and Thomas were ruled out for the rest of the game.

— Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey

1:30 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Dontari Poe kneeled again during the national anthem before playing for a team owner who has been against it.

Last week, Poe became the first Cowboys to take a knee during the anthem. Team owner Jerry Jones has been among the most outspoken against kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner,” to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

Jones softened his stance amid the social unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in the spring.

There wasn’t any noticeable reaction from the socially distanced crowd at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys haven’t given any specifics on the expected size of the crowd in the 80,000-seat venue. Texas allows capacity up to 50% for sports venues.

Several Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons appeared to be unaware that the anthem had started and scrambled into position. Several Dallas players were in the end zone kneeling in prayer when they realized the anthem was playing.

As soon as Poe realized it was playing, he knelt. Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson and linebacker Justin March had their hands on Poe’s shoulders during the anthem. His teammates made a similar show of support in the opener against the Los Angeles Rams last week.

Before other games across the league Sunday afternoon, some players and teams stayed off the field during the national anthem while some players took a knee or stood with a fist raised such as San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich went down on one knee as his players lined the sideline.

— Schuyler Dixon reporting from Arlington, Texas

12:45 p.m.

Tom Brady is making his home debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Carolina Panthers. The six-time Super Bowl champion and his new team hope Sunday is more enjoyable than Week 1.

Brady struggled in an 11-point loss to New Orleans in his first NFL game not in a New England Patriots uniform.

The Panthers are also hoping to bounce back from a season-opening loss in Matt Rhule’s first game as their coach. Rhule faced a lot of questions about not giving Christian McCaffrey the ball on fourth-and-1 after the All-Pro running back scored two touchdowns against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 2020 NFL season kicked off last week, ending a long offseason in which there were questions about how the league would function during the coronavirus pandemic. Players and coaches have been tested daily for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

— Larry Lage reporting from Ann Arbor, Michigan.

