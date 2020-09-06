CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Metro starts planning possible cuts | McConnell proposes 'targeted' virus aid, Dems say not enough | Latest coronavirus test results
Suspended WR Callaway signs with Dolphins’ practice squad

The Associated Press

September 6, 2020, 5:30 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Receiver Antonio Callaway will get a chance to revive his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins, who signed him Sunday to their practice squad.

Callaway’s agent confirmed the deal.

Callaway was suspended twice in 2019 for violations of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. He had legal troubles in college at Florida but was drafted by the Browns in the fourth round in 2018.

As a rookie he had 34 catches for 586 yards and five touchdowns, but the Browns released him last November.

